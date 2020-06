Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 19:55 Hits: 1

A slew of primary elections that were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic are underway Tuesday. But in addition to the virus, election officials now have to grapple with civil unrest.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/02/868209640/8-states-and-d-c-hold-primary-elections-amid-pandemic-and-civil-unrest?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics