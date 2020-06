Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 09:01 Hits: 7

Even in calmer times, Trump has spoken of having military parades in Washington, such as on his Inauguration Day or the Fourth of July, in the style of those held by the French on the Champs d'Elysee.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/03/868378590/trump-wants-show-of-force-to-cure-national-crisis?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics