Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 09:03 Hits: 7

Large protests continue nationwide for George Floyd. Minnesota filed a discrimination complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department. And, the Senate GOP prepares to look into Joe Biden's family.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/03/868469737/news-brief-george-floyd-protests-continue-minneapolis-police-under-investigation?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics