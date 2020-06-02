Former Wisc. Governor Scott Walker Ridiculed For His Fawning Trump Tweet

Articles

Hard to imagine any other @POTUS having the guts to walk out of the White House like this: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/R9Da6W7Hhb — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 2, 2020 "Guts" is about the last thing that came to mind last night, as Trump got the national guard and police to disperse the peaceful crowd outside the White House with teargas and flash-bombs, just so that he and his faithful lackeys could saunter over to St. John's Church to post for a photo op, holding a Bible. Gutless and craven, more like. Shameful. Others were just as disgusted, both by Trump and the Koch Brother's hand-picked errand boy, Scott Walker. Guts?HE TEARGASSED PEACEFUL PROTESTERS SO HE COULD CRAWL OUT OF HIS BUNKER FOR FIVE MINUTES TO MAKE A VIDEO. It's the definition of GUTLESS.

