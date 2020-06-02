Bill Barr Takes A Bullet For Trump

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Attorney General Bill Barr says he ordered police to clear Lafayette Park of peaceful protesters ahead of Donald Trump's unannounced visit to St. John's Episcopal Church Monday. That order resulted in police gassing peaceful protesters and clergy who were outside next to the church. That's so nice that he's willing to pretend like Trump had nothing to do with it. That's what Barr's role is: To deflect criticism and even legal action from Trump in order to protect him and give him free reign to stomp all over our constitutional rights. That the United States Attorney General who is supposed to serve the people would do that is despicable. He's supposed to be OUR lawyer, not Donald Trump's goon. He tried to take a bullet for Trump, but it was for Trump, by Trump, and Trump owns it forever and ever amen. Meanwhile, here are the reactions of Republican senators, when asked whether it was right to clear protesters for a photo op. Kasie Hunt asks Republican senators what they thought of the President having peaceful protestors gassed and dispersed for a photo op pic.twitter.com/MGy60CFvLV — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 2, 2020 Every one of them is a coward. UPDATE: Now the gaslighting begins:

