Voters Go to Polls Amid Pandemic, Protests

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 05:53 Hits: 8

Americans in eight states and the District of Columbia voted in primary elections Tuesday, including Pennsylvania, a battleground in November's presidential election. Mike O'Sullivan reports, the party preference contests are taking place amid protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25, as the country continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

