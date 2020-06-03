The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Voters Go to Polls Amid Pandemic, Protests

Americans in eight states and the District of Columbia voted in primary elections Tuesday, including Pennsylvania, a battleground in November's presidential election. Mike O'Sullivan reports, the party preference contests are taking place amid protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25, as the country continues to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.voanews.com/episode/voters-go-polls-amid-pandemic-protests-4310676

