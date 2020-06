Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 20:40 Hits: 1

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said Tuesday he disagreed with the decision to forcefully clear protesters from around Lafayette Square for a "photo op" and accused President Trump of using the Bible as a "political prop." "There is...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500759-sasse-trump-used-the-word-of-god-as-a-political-prop