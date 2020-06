Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 01:55 Hits: 10

Several Republican senators sidestepped weighing in on the removal of largely peaceful protesters from near the White House on Monday night.Protesters were removed from Lafayette Square shortly before President Trump walked across the street to St....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500829-gop-senators-dodge-on-treatment-of-white-house-protesters