Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 20:25 Hits: 5

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are pushing a wide range of proposals such as banning chokeholds as a response to the protests across the country following the death of George Floyd.

(Image credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/02/868045425/pelosi-asks-black-caucus-to-come-up-with-police-reforms-following-protests?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics