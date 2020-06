Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 20:37 Hits: 5

"I find it baffling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility would allow itself to be so egregiously misused and manipulated," says Washington Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/02/868188511/catholic-archbishop-criticizes-trumps-visit-to-st-john-paul-ii-shrine?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics