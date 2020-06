Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 04:03 Hits: 11

After years of incendiary comments on race, King was largely abandoned by GOP leaders. He was defeated in Tuesday's primary by state Sen. Randy Feenstra, according to the Associated Press.

(Image credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/03/865823546/iowa-rep-steve-king-ousted-in-gop-primary-ap-projects?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics