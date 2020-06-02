The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Communities Of Color Have Been Hit Hardest By COVID-19. Now Is The Time To Fix That

The COVID-19 crisis can't be separated from the civil unrest that has erupted across the nation following the extrajudicial killing by cops of another unarmed Black man. Because that pain, that horror, that outrage has been layered on top of the COVID-19 crisis which is so disproportionately hitting Black and brown people. While 23% of white, non-Hispanic people say that they are having trouble affording food, housing, living expenses and health care in this crisis, nearly half of Black people—48%—say they can't afford to live. Likewise, 46% of Hispanic people report extreme financial distress.

