Trump Is Planning Another July 4 Ode To His Ego, Pandemic Be Damned

Forget about coronavirus—Donald Trump is determined to repeat the political rally and ode to his own ego he staged in Washington, D.C., on the Fourth of July last year. That event featured all the military hardware Trump could demand, excluded regular people from the prime locations in favor of tickets for Trump's allies, and forced the National Park Service to divert $2.5 million of funding intended for other purposes. Ridiculous and offensive at any time—but exponentially worse in the middle of a pandemic. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser threw cold water on the idea earlier in the week, saying the city would not be issuing permits for any parades during the first phase of reopening. This sets up a fight with the Trump administration, which is prepared to unleash an avalanche of BS to back up the demands of Trump’s ego.

