Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 17:43 Hits: 4

Senate Democrats will introduce a resolution to condemn President Trump for the use of tear gas against protesters outside the White House Monday evening. The resolution, which is expected to be introduced on Tuesday, would condemn Trump for "...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500699-senate-democrats-introducing-resolution-condemning-trump-for-treatment-of