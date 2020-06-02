PhillyExplosions: Life During Wartime, Continued

Articles

The first thing I noticed last night was that all the police scanners went dark. The second thing I noticed were some loud booms that shook the neighborhood. I assumed the usual knuckleheads were shooting off M-80s. Living in some of the neighborhoods I have, I've been playing "fireworks or gunshot?" for years. Tonight, it's been "fireworks or explosives?" Reading reports of it in literally every part of town right now. Truly surreal. Be safe, all. #phillyexplosions — The Sacred Jedi Sexts (@ChrisIsHCFest) June 2, 2020 Hey #westphilly this seems to be the only semi-reasonable explanation I’ve seen so far? No confirmation, but. . . #phillyexplosions pic.twitter.com/xlU27rWuiQ — becks (@Heyy_Its_Becca_) June 2, 2020

