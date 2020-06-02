Barr Prowls Around DC In Publicity Stunt After Cops Teargas Peaceful Protesters

Category: World Politics Hits: 1
Attorney General Bill Barr took a stroll with Defense Secretary Mark Esper around downtown Washington, D.C. on Monday night after federal police officers sprayed teargas at peaceful protesters who were not violating the city’s 7 p.m. curfew.
A video tweeted by Telemundo reporter Alberto Pimienta shows Barr and Esper chatting with the police on 16th and K Street:
Attorney General Barr and Defense Sec Esper just showed up at 16th/K and spoke to law enforcement. We shouted questions but they walked away // El fiscal general Barr y el Sec. de Def. Esper llegaron hasta la 16/K para conversar con fuerzas de seg @Telemundo44@nbcwashingtonpic.twitter.com/1tt8gU63AS
The attempt at displaying “strength” came several hours after President Donald Trump had protesters and people at St. John’s Episcopal Church forcibly removed so he could stage a photo-op in front of the church.
Several people on Twitter called out Barr for the performance:
This is so wrong. The AG is not supposed to be a war leader. https://t.co/hv42gWuvQ0
Are you this clueless?
There was a curfew.
I'm glad Bill Barr was able to have a nice stroll but the citizens of DC were confined to their homes after 7PM. https://t.co/ZA1TFhwNjt
Here is Bill Barr proving the age old adage of "do as I say, not as I do" by taking a gentle stroll yesterday evening after the 7pm curfew was initiated and backed up with tear gas.
All he's missing is a mint julep in his hand. pic.twitter.com/9QhnxlAO24
I’d be more impressed if Barr met with protesters rather than touring the aftermath of a tear gas cleared, vandalized street. https://t.co/3nNVE94vQ9
