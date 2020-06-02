The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Barr Prowls Around DC In Publicity Stunt After Cops Teargas Peaceful Protesters

Attorney General Bill Barr took a stroll with Defense Secretary Mark Esper around downtown Washington, D.C. on Monday night after federal police officers sprayed teargas at peaceful protesters who were not violating the city’s 7 p.m. curfew.

A video tweeted by Telemundo reporter Alberto Pimienta shows Barr and Esper chatting with the police on 16th and K Street:

The attempt at displaying “strength” came several hours after President Donald Trump had protesters and people at St. John’s Episcopal Church forcibly removed so he could stage a photo-op in front of the church.

Several people on Twitter called out Barr for the performance:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/ii-mcgu3CPs/barr-prowls-around-dc-in-publicity-stunt-after-cops-teargas-peaceful-protesters

