Barr Prowls Around DC In Publicity Stunt After Cops Teargas Peaceful Protesters

Attorney General Bill Barr took a stroll with Defense Secretary Mark Esper around downtown Washington, D.C. on Monday night after federal police officers sprayed teargas at peaceful protesters who were not violating the city’s 7 p.m. curfew.

A video tweeted by Telemundo reporter Alberto Pimienta shows Barr and Esper chatting with the police on 16th and K Street:

Attorney General Barr and Defense Sec Esper just showed up at 16th/K and spoke to law enforcement. We shouted questions but they walked away // El fiscal general Barr y el Sec. de Def. Esper llegaron hasta la 16/K para conversar con fuerzas de seg @Telemundo44@nbcwashingtonpic.twitter.com/1tt8gU63AS — Alberto Pimienta (@apimientaDC) June 2, 2020

The attempt at displaying “strength” came several hours after President Donald Trump had protesters and people at St. John’s Episcopal Church forcibly removed so he could stage a photo-op in front of the church.

Several people on Twitter called out Barr for the performance:

This is so wrong. The AG is not supposed to be a war leader. https://t.co/hv42gWuvQ0 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 2, 2020

Are you this clueless? There was a curfew. I'm glad Bill Barr was able to have a nice stroll but the citizens of DC were confined to their homes after 7PM. https://t.co/ZA1TFhwNjt — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 2, 2020

Here is Bill Barr proving the age old adage of "do as I say, not as I do" by taking a gentle stroll yesterday evening after the 7pm curfew was initiated and backed up with tear gas. All he's missing is a mint julep in his hand. pic.twitter.com/9QhnxlAO24 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 2, 2020

I’d be more impressed if Barr met with protesters rather than touring the aftermath of a tear gas cleared, vandalized street. https://t.co/3nNVE94vQ9 — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 2, 2020

