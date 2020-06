Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 14:29 Hits: 3

"He did not pray. He did not offer a word of balm or condolence to those who are grieving," says the bishop who oversees the church. Washington's mayor was more direct: "Shameful!"

(Image credit: Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/02/867705160/he-did-not-pray-fallout-grows-from-trump-s-photo-op-at-st-john-s-church?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics