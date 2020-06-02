Trump **Tear Gassed A Priest** To Get His Photo Op At DC Church

Articles

Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Donald Trump, the man who hid in a bunker because he was scared of the peaceful protestors, decided to up the ante on Monday night by tear gassing peaceful protestors in front of the White House in order to clear a path for him to walk over to St. John's Church. Oh, and he tear gassed a priest. A PRIEST. DONALD TRUMP TEAR GASSED AN EPISCOPAL PRIEST. Do you know who else destroyed religious buildings and attacked religious leaders? Hitler. Kristallnacht (or Crystal Night) occured on November 10, 1938 and involved attacking businesses, apartments and religious organizations be attacked. Anyone in this buildings were attacked and arrested. They had committed no crimes except merely existing. During that one night, 267 synagogues were destroyed and religious leaders attacked. The Holocaust museum said this about Kristallnacht: “Kristallnacht was a turning point in the history of the Third Reich, marking the shift from antisemitic rhetoric and legislation to the violent, aggressive anti-Jewish measures that would culminate with the Holocaust.” And here we are, 82 years later, and an autocratic leader has unleashed the military on his own people and ordered a priest to be tear gassed. But how dare we compare him to Hitler?

