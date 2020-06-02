Toddler-In-Chief Is 'Bored With Coronavirus': Hasn't Spoken To Fauci In Two Weeks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 15:06 Hits: 7

The Toddler in Chief has not met with the Coronavirus Task Force Doctor Anthony Fauci since May 18. Washington Post: ...Critics inside and outside the government see May as another lost month in the administration’s attempts to contain the coronavirus. Trump grew more adrift than ever from governors and health officials, and was defiant and flippant as he encouraged Americans to resume normal routines, even when doing so violated his own administration’s public safety guidelines. He stoked a still-simmering culture war by refusing to wear a face mask in front of cameras, and mocked those who did for being politically correct. Meanwhile, officials at the state and federal level kept warning of more outbreaks in areas with relaxed guidelines and of a possible fall surge that could lead tens of thousands more Americans to die. Cash-strapped states have strained to build effective contact tracing and testing systems to keep pace with businesses reopening, and to prepare for a second wave. Trump’s claim of a vaccine coming at “warp speed” remains by all accounts an ambition rather than a reality.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/trump-now-bored-dealing-coronavirus-hasnt