Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 11:22 Hits: 6

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker about civil unrest in his state, and why he's concerned about President Trump's response to nationwide protests against police brutality.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/02/867605958/illinois-gov-pritzker-says-trump-rhetoric-increases-tension-in-u-s?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics