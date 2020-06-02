The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Hannity Eggs On Our Arsonist-In-Chief By Pushing For De Facto Martial Law

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

As we discussed here yesterday, Trump was more than willing to allow peaceful protesters to be hit with tear-gas, beaten, and shot with rubber bullets, just so he could have his photo op in front of a church across from the White House. Fox's Sean Hannity did his best to aid and abet Trump and his dream of being a dictator during the opening of his show this Monday, when he urged Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act if rioting continues in cities across the country, and use “Tear gas, mace if necessary, rubber bullets” if governors and mayors don't get the protests under control soon.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/hannity-eggs-our-arsonist-chief-pushing-de

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version