'When The Country Needed Leadership, Trump Turned Off The Lights'

Tuesday, 02 June 2020

As massive protests over the police killing of George Floyd raged outside of the White House, across the nation's capital, and around the United States on Sunday, the external floodlights that typically keep the White House illuminated at night were shut off as President Donald Trump remained out of sight and silent—with the exception of occasional incendiary outbursts on Twitter. It is not clear why the White House lights were cut, but critics viewed the move as symbolic of the country's lack of leadership during a time of nationwide sorrow, anger, and crisis. Trump has yet to deliver a formal address to the nation on either Floyd's killing or the nationwide uprising it sparked, opting instead to attack demonstrators on Twitter and celebrate the brutal response by law enforcement. "Mr. Trump spent Sunday out of sight, even as some of his campaign advisers were recommending that he deliver a nationally televised address," the New York Times reported. "The building was even emptier than usual as some White House officials planning to work were told not to come in case of renewed unrest."

