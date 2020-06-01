Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 22:23 Hits: 3

Embed Code

<iframe frameborder="0" width="100%" height="180" style="margin:20px auto 25px;max-width:600px;" scrolling="no" src="https://fivethirtyeight.com/player/politics/29252828/"></iframe>

Protests have spread across the country in the week since George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, FiveThirtyEight contributor and Campaign Zero co-founder Samuel Sinyangwe joins the crew to analyze the trends in police violence over the past six years. They also discuss how the protests — along with looting and the violent exchanges with police — could shape electoral politics in the coming months.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-the-data-behind-police-violence/