Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 23:40 Hits: 4

Senate Republicans are urging President Trump to soften his language in response to a wave of protests in major cities across the country after the death in police custody of George Floyd, fearing his rhetoricĀ is fueling tensions instead of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500581-senate-republicans-urge-trump-to-tone-down-rhetoric-on-protests