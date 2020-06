Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 02:52 Hits: 5

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Monday that the protesters removed from Lafayette Park “deliberately stayed to trigger police action.”The Florida senator tweeted that “many in the media fell for the calculated & deliberate tactics of professional...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500597-rubio-protesters-outside-white-house-deliberately-stayed-to-trigger-police