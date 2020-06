Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 00:26 Hits: 13

Adm. Brett Giroir says he will be "demobilized" from his role overseeing coronavirus testing at FEMA in mid-June and going back to his regular job at the Department of Health and Human Services.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/06/01/867431135/white-house-coronavirus-testing-czar-to-stand-down?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics