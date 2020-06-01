Trump Calls For Police State To Advance His Fascist Agenda

Articles

Published on Monday, 01 June 2020

Audio of Donald Trump's phone call with governors has gotten out, and it's a master class in fascism begetting more fascism. As John King and Kaitlan Collins discussed, he "lashed out" at the governors, calling them weak, and saying their inaction was making them the "laughing stock of the world." The solution? Cracking down even harder on the protesters, of course. It's hard to know what's more disturbing about this: the projection, which is the GOP's political reflex when faced with absolutely everything repulsive about themselves; the fact that he is calling for MORE police and National Guard violence against protesters, who are out there peacefully protesting police violence; the possibility that Trump doesn't even seem to realize that the police and National Guard have indeed already been responding with a great deal of brutality and violence; or the possibility that he realizes that and wants EVEN MORE of it. But hey! This is America! Why do we have to choose? We can have all of these nightmare scenarios at once. Here are some of the Diaper Dictator's words, followed by a dose of reality:

