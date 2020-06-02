The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Ordered Protesters Tear-Gassed And Beaten So He Could Stand In Front Of A Church

Welcome to Dictatorship Unplugged. Tonight we bring you Trump claiming to be a friend to peaceful protesters minutes after he had the streets cleared with mounted policemen and militia, and no warning. He swore he loves the peaceful protesters, while inviting those who don't to make sure to exercise their Second Amendment rights. He threatened Governors that if they didn't impose military rule, he would. That part's illegal, don'tchyaknow...the Insurrection Act requires Governors to ask the president for National Guard military help before he can deploy them. Federalizing the National Guard or using the US military against protesters without the express consent of governors violates the Insurrection Act. @GovAbbott, it's on you to make sure the law is followed and keep @realDonaldTrump from escalating the situation. — Elisa Cardnell (@ElisaCardnell) June 1, 2020 But as the great Elie Mystal wondered:

