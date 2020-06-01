READ: Flynn Judge Defends How He&#8217;s Handled Case

Articles

The federal judge who is handling the extraordinary proceedings in the Michael Flynn case told an appeals court on Monday it should not yet intervene in the matter, as Flynn is seeking.

The judge, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, of D.C., defended his move to hold off on dropping Flynn’s case, after a request from the Justice Department that it be dismissed last month. Sullivan instead has set up a process for some of the concerns about the Justice Department’s shocking reversal in the Flynn case to be aired.

“The question before this Court is whether it should short-circuit this process, forbid even a limited inquiry into the government’s motion, and order that motion granted. The answer is no,” Sullivan told the appeals court Monday. Sullivan noted that he still might ultimately grant the DOJ request to drop the case, “so Mr. Flynn can obtain the exact relief he seeks through ordinary judicial process.”

Sullivan’s brief with the appeals court was submitted on his behalf by Beth Wilkinson, a veteran D.C. attorney Sullivan hired to represent him in the dispute. The brief argued that Sullivan did not overstep his authority by tasking a former judge to oppose the DOJ request to drop Flynn’s case.

“Week after week, this Court addresses all manner of legal questions aided by factfinding and legal analysis from the able district judges in this Circuit,” Sullivan said. “In this unusual case, one of those long-tenured judges appointed an amicus to enhance his ability to perform those precise tasks in the near future. Because our judicial system is premised on the notion that adversarial presentation of the issues leads to better decisions, and because no decisions have yet been made, the Court should holster the ‘potent weapon’ of mandamus… and allow Judge Sullivan to evaluate the government’s motion to dismiss in the first instance.”

Sullivan’s defense of his handling of Flynn’s case is the latest remarkable twist the case has taken, since Flynn entered a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller in December 2017. After the plea deal was unveiled, Flynn twice admitted in court that he was guilty of lying to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his contact in late 2016 with Russian officials. A transcript released last week of Flynn’s Russia conversations affirmed that the statements he made to the FBI were false.

But Flynn is now trying to walk away from that plea, and last month the Justice Department said it could not longer defend its prosecution of the former National Security Advisor, and asked the judge to drop the case as well. Though the Justice Department claimed it learned new information that made it second guess the case, the reversal came after Trump had vehemently criticized the prosecution and was part of a larger pattern of Attorney General Bill Barr undermining Mueller’s probe.

Rather than immediately granting the dismissal request, Sullivan invited outside parties to weigh in on the case, while the judge himself appointed a so-called “amicus” (or “friend of the court”) to to oppose the DOJ dismissal request.

Sullivan’s resistance to dropping the case prompted Flynn to seek an intervention from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. The appeals court asked Sullivan to respond to Flynn’s request that the appeals court ordered the case dismissed. That response is what Sullivan filed Monday.

Read Sullivan’s filing below:

