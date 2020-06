Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 19:51 Hits: 8

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) is urging President Trump to “change the tone of his message” when reacting to the mass demonstrations around the country protesting police brutality. “I have not spoken with the president in the last few days. I do...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500512-gop-senator-says-it-would-be-helpful-if-trump-changed-the-tone-of-his-message