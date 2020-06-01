Sen. Tom Cotton Wants To Send In The 101st Airborne To Put Down ‘Antifa Terrorists’

Articles

You just know that creeps like Tom Cotton want nothing less than Trump to declare martial law in the United States, and just run roughshod over every civil right in the Constitution. And if that were legal maybe even Trump would jump at the opportunity, like two-bit dictators do in other countries. But it's not. Not yet anyway. Source: Daily Beast Sen. Tom Cotton on Monday urged President Donald Trump to deploy active-duty military personnel to cities in the wake of nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd. “The president should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces to these cities to support local law enforcement and ensure this violence ends tonight,” Cotton tweeted Monday. In a follow-up tweet, Cotton stated that the “anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight,” adding that “if local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.” A member of Cotton’s team said that as of Monday morning, the Arkansas Republican has not spoken about the issue with the Trump administration. On Sunday, Trump claimed that the U.S. government will designate “antifa” protesters as a terrorist organization after the president blamed them for riots across the country.

