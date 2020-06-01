Why Hasn't The Hunting Bow Guy Been Arrested?

Articles

Monday, 01 June 2020

A Twitter round up that asks the question, why are right-wingers doing "Hawkeye cosplay" with real weapons...and getting away with it? Of course, the crowd at which he aimed his WEAPON did not stand idly by. A civilian brought a hunting bow to the #slcprotest and began shooting it at protesters. pic.twitter.com/UYZFtISb9I — Titania v. 2.0 (@Gingersonfire) May 31, 2020 WELL THIS JUST HAPPENED IN DOWNTOWN SALT LAKE CITY. fucking bastard deserved it. WHO THE FUCK DOES THIS?! VIDEO CREDIT : @jaxcino on LIVE IG #slcprotest pic.twitter.com/ZZvznaCUcM — ♛ ????????? ♛ (@princesslondyxx) May 31, 2020

