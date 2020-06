Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 17:31 Hits: 10

The former president writes in response to protests — some that have turned violent — after the killing of George Floyd.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/01/866872700/former-president-obama-let-s-not-excuse-violence-or-participate-in-it?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics