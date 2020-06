Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 17:58 Hits: 8

President Trump's comments came during a contentious phone call with state leaders to discuss protests following the death of George Floyd.

(Image credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/01/867063007/trump-calls-governors-weak-and-urges-them-to-dominate-violent-protesters?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics