McEnany: Trump Won't Address Nation Because 'Antifa'

Kayleigh McEnany joined her usual morning stomping grounds, the state-sponsored TV show known as Fox and Friends to promote the Trump's latest imaginary foe. The national response to the police lynching of George Lloyd has left Trump speechless on how to deal with protests. So he increases his attacks on the minority communities while promoting violent law enforcement tactics, both against protestors and yes, reporters. In her almost 8-minute appearance on the Fox News' morning program, Kayleigh repeatedly used the amorphous "Antifa" as a MacGuffin to blunt Trump's cowardice, as he retreated to the White House bunker when protesters gathered outside the White House. His refusal to address the explosive situation in a presidential manner explains everything you need to know about him. Philip Rucker of the Washington Post reported over the weekend that instead of acting like a leader of the United States, Trump acted like Nero did and played his Twitter music as Rome burned.

