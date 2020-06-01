WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden Meets With Nation's Mayors

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020

A virtual roundtable with Joe Biden, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. Should be quite a contrast with Trump's call with Governors. After two nights of unrest, rioting, looting, fires and heavy police presence in cities across America, the first spoken words Americans hear from their president are audio of a call in which he berated governors for not “dominating” and likening the situation to “war.” — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 1, 2020 Biden: “The first thing you have to do is bring people together.”Trump: “You have to dominate..., They're gonna run over you, you're gonna look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.” This is the choice. — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) June 1, 2020

