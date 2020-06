Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 23:22 Hits: 2

Former Vice President Joe Biden left his house for the second time in a week to visit the location of protests last night. Posting about the unannounced trip, Biden wrote: "We are a nation in pain."

(Image credit: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/31/866457137/biden-leaves-home-to-visit-delaware-protest-site?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics