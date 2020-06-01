Woke Up This Morning And My City Was Gone

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020

Good morning from Philadelphia, the poorest major city in America. I woke up yesterday morning to the sound of helicopters hovering nearby -- never a good sign. Turns out that after the cops shut off access to the downtown, looters moved into the neighborhoods, and mine was one of them. They broke into the Lowe's, the Target, the Walmart, a Game Stop, my local Shoprite. Fortunately, there wasn't as much damage as I'd feared. Military tank heading to Walmart on Aramingo pic.twitter.com/Cj5z6IAl1N — Neera (@fuckoffverymuch) May 31, 2020 And I wasn't even angry. Just so, so sad that things have ever gotten to this point. Chestnut Street in Philadelphia is total madness. Stores and restaurants have been looted and destroyed. pic.twitter.com/lCcv2mpkyL — Blake ????Jews For Andrew Yang (@YangJews) May 31, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/woke-morning-and-my-city-was-gone