Chauvin Once Pulled His Gun On A Group Of White Kids For Firing A Nerf Gun

Published on Monday, 01 June 2020

Kristofer Bergh was 17 back in 2013 when Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin held him and his friends at gunpoint -- for shooting a Nerf dart out the window. "Thanks for being here. So let's go back to that day. You were having a Nerf gun battle with your friends, as I understand, it was a tradition on the last day of school in Minneapolis or in your neighborhood. What happened?" Alysin Camerota asked. "It was a few weeks before school was out, actually. We were split into teams and the goal is to try to hit people on the other teams. So I was coming home, dropped off by a few friends," Bergh said. "When we were about two blocks away from my house, one of the other passengers shot a Nerf dart out the window, it was a brightly colored orange foam dart. We didn't think anything of it. A few moments later, the friend pulled up in front of my house, I got out. We had no idea at this point in time that police were following us or any of that. "So i get out of the car, i grabbed my things, turn around. All of a sudden officers are on me with guns aimed at me, screaming at me. I can't repeat some of the things they said to me on live TV." He goes on to describe trying not to make any sudden movements. "They then approached the car, still with guns drawn. And asked which one of us had shot the Nerf dart. At that point, they admitted essentially that they knew it was only a Nerf dart and not more serious. Still, they made the choice to pull real guns on us."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/chauvin-once-pulled-his-gun-group-white