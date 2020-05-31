Pelosi Says Taking Trump&#8217;s &#8216;Bait&#8217; Is &#8216;Just A Gift To Him&#8217; As Protests Escalate

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 15:37 Hits: 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed President Trump for his response to nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death during an interview on ABC Sunday morning.

After Pelosi told ABC’s George Stephanopolous that she is “not paying too much attention to what Trump says,” he pressed her on her thoughts regarding his continuous attacks against protesters as well as the mayors of Minneapolis and Washington, D.C.

Pelosi argued that the President “should bring dignity to the office that he serve” and that he should serve as ” a unifying force in our country.”

“We have seen that with Democratic and Republican presidents all along,” Pelosi said. “They have seen their responsibility to be the President of the United States, to unify our country, and not to fuel the flame, not to fuel the flame. Not to fuel the flame.”

Pelosi then added that taking Trump’s “bait” is “just a gift to him.”

“He always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was rather than to describe it in his own terms,” Pelosi said.

Trump has come under fire recently following his tweets deriding protesters, which included threatening Minneapolis protesters with the warning that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” as well as claiming that protesters in front of the White House risk facing “vicious dogs” and the “most ominous weapons.”

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

“I’m not paying too much attention to what the president says,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Trump tweets. “I think to take his bait time and time again is just a gift to him because he always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was.” https://t.co/sVerbxGgdMpic.twitter.com/i6302lt9Yd — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 31, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/N9t9SHz3H8w/pelosi-trump-bait-tweet-george-floyd-protests