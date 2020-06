Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 11:00 Hits: 0

The party has held both Senate seats in the state since the Great Depression, but ahead of a Monday deadline Republicans aren't confident that any of the candidates are assured of winning in November.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/30/865544772/gop-fears-loss-of-reliable-senate-seat-amid-fractious-kansas-primary?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics