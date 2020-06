Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 09:00 Hits: 11

President Trump called Floyd's death a "grave tragedy" that "should never have happened." But once he was back on Twitter, he again inflamed tensions, with machismo and politics at the forefront.

(Image credit: John Locher/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/01/866370343/trump-seems-likely-to-use-law-and-order-as-a-wedge-issue-after-george-floyds-kil?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics