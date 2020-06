Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 09:03 Hits: 12

Protests continue across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minnesota. President Trump was largely silent this past weekend — except on Twitter.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/01/866540178/trump-tweets-inflame-protests-sparked-by-george-floyds-death?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics