Blue America Endorsement: Nashville Needs A Political Change

People seem surprised when they find out that Nashville is a Democratic city and that Tennessee's 5th congressional district is safely blue. Obama won the district both times he ran and Hillary won it comfortably In 2016. TN-05 has a solid PVI of D+7, but the incumbent, Jim Cooper is a Blue Dog, best known for his conservative politics-- and as the brother of Nashville's mayor and the son of a former Tennessee governor. Cooper spent nearly a million dollars of his family's money to buy the seat in 2002. He's never had a serious challenger since then. Republicans are happy with his conservative politics and Democrats have been afraid to challenge him in a primary. ...Until now! Meet Keeda Haynes, a top-notch progressive reformer who vigorously backs Medicare-For-All, the Green New Deal, a $15 living wage, a national cap on rent and home price increases, top to bottom student loan reform, H.R. 40 (Sheila Jackson Lee's bill to set up a reparations commission), marijuana legalization, a path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented individuals currently living in the U.S., competitive prescription drug costs and a whole platform built on solid progressive positions.

