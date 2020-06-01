Tiffany Cross: White Supremacy Is 'As American As Apple Pie'

Articles

Monday, 01 June 2020

For some reason, cable media seems to think that Donald Trump is capable of addressing the nation and this crisis of white supremacy we are now in -- once again. And so it came to pass that Yasmin Vossoughian read the script like a good cable news anchor does, and in return got a history lesson from Tiffany Cross. The question from Vossoughian was this: Would it have mattered if Trump had addressed the nation about George Floyd and the problem of white supremacy? Tiffany Cross took that question and ran with it: No, it wouldn't. And I would take a bit of an issue and say everyone was not expecting this president to address this nation and the racial inequality that has historically plagued this country. I think we got exactly what we expected. This is not the first time Donald Trump has fallen short of being a leader. He's routinely called for violence and stoked the racial tensions in this country even as far back as the campaign trail. In 2016 he encouraged people to behave violently. He encouraged someone If you see someone about to throw a tomato, knock the hell out of them. He encouraged people to get violent at his rallies. We saw one of the MAGA attendees sucker-punch an attendee. And recently in an interview with Breitbart he suggested people with guns are on his side, the military, the police, the bikers. So I don't think America expects anything from Donald Trump other than what we've routinely gotten.

