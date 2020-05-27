Democratic super PAC meddles in contentious GOP primary

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 20:33 Hits: 0

Image from Yvette Herrell campaign ad, captured via YouTube

A Democratic super PAC is funding attack ads in an already derisive GOP primary race in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District , calling attention to years-old anti-Trump tweets by one of the candidates.

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.) won the long-held Republican seat by less than 2 points in a 2018 race against former state Rep. Yvette Herrell, who is again seeking the Republican nomination.

Democrats appear to be pushing for a rematch. Liberal super PAC Patriot Majority is funding attack ads targeting Herrell’s opponent, Claire Chase, the former chairwoman of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association who is married to the heir of Mack Energy. The ads call attention to anti-Trump tweets made by Chase in 2015 and 2016 as both Republican candidates try to frame themselves as bigger supporters of the president. Both candidates’ campaigns have run attack ads painting the other as anti-Trump.

In Federal Election Commission filings, Patriot Majority reported spending around $123,000 opposing each Republican candidate, totaling nearly $250,000. The ad they spent that on, however, frames Chase as “opposed” to President Donald Trump , and Herrell as “100% loyal.” In the 2nd District, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by more than 10 points in 2016, though Clinton ultimately won the state.

As a super PAC, Patriot Majority is required to disclose its donors. But the group didn’t report any contributions through the end of March, so New Mexico voters will have no way to know who exactly funded the ads until after the June 2 primary. Both Herrell and Chase have denounced the ads along with 124 other Republicans.

The strategy of attacking the other party’s stronger primary candidate is not unique. In February, a Republican-funded super PAC spent millions on ads unsuccessfully propping up North Carolina State. Sen. Erica Smith over Democrats’ preferred challenger to Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

The Patriot Majority money is part of a major outside spending push in New Mexico’s 2nd District. The seat is seen as key in the Republican effort to retake the House.

Patriot Majority’s spending makes up more than a quarter of the nearly $1 million spent on attack ads so far, almost all targeting the two Republicans. Most of that spending comes from conservative super PACs that have thrown their support behind one candidate or the other.

The attacks are also personal. According to an Associated Press report , Chase called on Herrell to drop out of the race, accusing her of spreading rumors about infidelity in Chase’s first marriage. Chase and her ex-husband have both denied the rumors, while Herrell has denied having any part in spreading the rumors. But leaked text messages show that Herrell offered edits on a meme created by Roger Rael, a politically connected provocateur who once showed up at Santa Fe’s city hall carrying a gun. Herrell even started a website, NeverClaire.com, attempting to tie Chase to the #NeverTrump movement.

Torres Small appears to be staying silent until the general. Her campaign has managed to save $3 million of the $3.7 million it’s brought in, while Herrell and Chase’s campaigns have exhausted most of their resources. Torres Small is one of many incumbent Democrats whose seats have been identified as vulnerable to have outraised their Republican challengers.

Herrell still appears to have the support of the greater Republican Party, taking in more than $101,000 from leadership PACs run by Republican lawmakers. Chase’s campaign, which has raised more than Herrell’s, has been propped up by large donations from the oil and gas industry totaling over $136,000.

Chris Mathys is also running for the Republican nomination, though dismal fundraising has made his candidacy largely unviable.



