Maryland Governor Hogan Bashes Trump For Sending The 'Wrong Message' About The Protests

Sunday, 31 May 2020

Maryland's Republican Governor, Larry Hogan, joined Jake Tapper on Sunday to discuss the nationwide protests and the White House's disastrous response to it. Hogan didn't mince words, especially when addressing Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric and how he is actually making the situation worse. TAPPER: Welcome back the STATE OF THE UNION. I'm Jake Tapper. Joining me now, Maryland's Republican Governor Larry Hogan. TAPPER: Governor Hogan, President Trump has responded to the events we have seen in the last few days by calling those responsible for the looting and arson -- quote -- "thugs" and saying, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." You have suggested that his rhetoric was -- quote -- "inflammatory" and not helpful. Explain why. GOV. LARRY HOGAN (R-MD): Look, I think the -- one of the most important things that a leader can do right now -- and I went through this in 2015 during the riots in Baltimore -- my -- one of my primary focuses was to try to lower the temperature. And that's not helpful. It's not lowering the temperature. It's sort of -- it's sort of continuing to escalate the rhetoric. And I think it's just the opposite of the message that should have been coming out of the White House. TAPPER: What lessons could you teach Minnesota and the nation, having dealt with the Freddie Gray crisis?

