Sarah Cooper Strikes Again: Trump Saying 'MAGA Loves The Black People'

It’s not just Cooper’s expressions as she pantomimes Lord Damp Nut, but by extracting his orange visage and all the pomp around him, you really can focus on his words. He’s nuts. It’s a reveal of his true self that makes her work both so funny and so powerful. How to the black people pic.twitter.com/iCBXIKTI8N — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 30, 2020 I spent 10 minutes making this and I will spend the rest of the weekend thinking of all the things I could’ve done differently ???????? — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 30, 2020 Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

