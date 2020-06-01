The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's War On The Media Descends Into Murder Claim, Threat To 'Close Down' Twitter

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s new must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here. Trump is this close to demanding a show trial of MSNBC's Joe Scarborough. Wallowing into the depths of the paranoid swamp that now surrounds the West Wing, Trump continues to try to politicize the death of a young Capitol Hill staffer who died from a heart attack 19 years ago in the office of then-Congressman Scarborough. Lobbying baseless claims about the cable TV host, Trump is barreling towards new lows this week, while simultaneously lashing out at Twitter, threatening to "close" down the social media giant after it finally fact-checked one of his ceaselessly false tweets. (Twitter needs to ban Trump outright.)

