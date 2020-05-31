Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 12:00 Hits: 4

Isolation is hard on anyone, but can be especially hard on senior citizens, and doubly so when imposed by necessity due to the pandemic of COVID-19. A group of creative retirees has found a way around that with a pirate radio hour that turned into an entire radio station called "Radio Recliners." It's hosted entirely by elderly retirees/DJs from assisted living communities throughout the U.S. The project was launched by marketing firm Luckie back in April as a means of keeping lonely seniors entertained and optimistic during the pandemic. The company only planned on airing new 60-minute shows every day for one month—but since the station has garnered more and more listeners, Radio Recliner has also attracted a team of 18 senior DJs to continue recording new segments. In addition to new shows being aired every day at noon, the station now streams a continuous loop of old content to keep its fanbase entertained. On the Radio Recliner website, listeners can also submit song requests and ask the hosts to broadcast audio messages and shoutouts to friends and family members. If that's not something to make you smile, I give up. Until next week, that is... ************* Here's your Sunday morning line-up, according to Politico:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/sunday-morning-bobblehead-thread-3